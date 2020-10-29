Typhoon Molave ​​update: at least 25 killed and missing score in Vietnam

A landslide that struck a remote area in Quang Men on Wednesday killed 13 people and lost 40 others. At the end of the storm, bad weather interrupted rescue operations, the government said. State media say 12 fishermen died at sea.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said in a statement, “We can predict the storm path or the amount of rain, but we cannot predict when a landslide will occur.”
“The roads are covered with deep mud and heavy rains are still covering the area, but rescue work must be done quickly.”
State television revealed that the bodies of twelve fishermen were found two days ago after a boat trying to return to shore sank. Two naval ships were mobilized and 14 were missing.
Since the beginning of October, Vietnam has been hit by storms, heavy rains and floods that have affected more than a million people.
The government says Typhoon Molave, also known as Quinta, has cut electricity and damaged 56,000 households in millions of people. It was weakened by a tropical recession after landing on Wednesday and is expected to arrive in Laos late Thursday.
Heavy rains of up to 700 mm (27.5 inches) will continue through Saturday in central Vietnam, the Meteorological Agency said.
Prior to hitting Vietnam, typhoon Molabe passed through the Philippines causing floods and landslides, and disaster authorities said Thursday that at least 16 people were killed.
This story has been updated.
