Tyrod Taylor injury: The Chargers’ team doctor punctured QB’s lungs before the match.

If you were amazed to see rookie quarterback Justin Herbert making a start for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, you weren’t alone. There were no signs at all that he would miss a team match against Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, ruled by incumbent QB1 Tyrod Taylor, and he wasn’t simply missing from the field. He wasn’t on the sideline either. Taylor was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after being listed on an injury report for a rib injury on Friday, but the injury itself did not make the sudden worse.

The problem was that the Doctors on the Chargers team punctured Taylor’s lungs while administering an injection of painkillers to help overcome the aforementioned rib injury. Per Adam Schefter at ESPN, Should be treated immediately. Taylor was released late that day, and his position for after week 3 remains in Limbo because he was advised to sit indefinitely while healed completely from the puncture. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s finished the season, but instead the team will listen, but Herbert will get a start again in three weeks. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This is a tragic mistake by the Chargers medics, and it’s not yet clear what the outcome will be in the field, especially given that Taylor’s selection work is currently very at risk. Herbert did a good job with the Chargers losing to the Chiefs, and while coach Anthony Lynn claims it was still QB1 when Taylor was ready, it was far from written in stone. And assuming Herbert continues to play well, the more time Taylor misses, the less likely that declaration is true. If Taylor decides to put pressure on this issue in the future, a medical accident could cause Chargers to file a formal grievance and/or legal action.

The NFLPA has begun an investigation into this matter.

When it comes to the accident itself, medical experts see the possibility of puncturing the lungs during the procedure as a known risk. Sam Famer of Los Angeles Times, He also notes that the traditional recommendations after such an accident are not vigorous activity for 4-6 weeks. Chronologically speaking, assuming Taylor gets such advice and can return within that time, he can join The Chargers from late October to early November, and even face the team’s farewell to Week 10. However, all currently reported timelines are completely fluid and subject to change as more details become available.

Taylor signed a two-year $11 million contract in 2019 to support Philip Rivers, who is now joining the Indianapolis Colts. Despite appointing a Week 1 Taylor Starter at the beginning of the offseason, the Chargers took the extra step to use Herbert’s overall sixth pick, and many wondered if the franchise’s future would throw the key right away in 2020. But not at least week 1, but a mistake by a doctor on the Chargers team got Herbert a job last week.

And now Taylor is working to recover from a lung puncture by his team doctor in the last year of his contract. Not sure if the veteran will get his job back.