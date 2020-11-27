We’ve tested dozens of robotic vacuums in almost a decade, and yes, they actually work. Ours Favorite robot blanks Produced by Rumba, Yufi and Roberg. In a nutshell: Rumbas are reliable and excellent on rugs, Ufiz is cheap and quiet, and Roberox is super smart and controllable. Here are the best deals we found on the best robots from those brands – and some notable sales of similar bots when we find them.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 180; Street Price: $ 250

Any model from the Rumba 600 series will work the same way. (The only meaningful difference between the variants is whether or not there is WiFi to connect to the smartphone app). Anything below the B200 is a great price for these bots, and this is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this WiFi-connected model.

iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 300; Street Price: $ 400

This is a great price for a boat that is much stronger and smarter than the Rumba 600 series. For $ 400, you can even progress Rumba i3 +, Which comes with a charging dock that automatically empties the robot.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 300; Street Price: 30 430

This is an older version of the Rumba i3, and it’s very good. If you want to save a little more, do not worry about buying your own before, the Rumba 960 The B250 is updated and available through eBay (and comes with a 2-year warranty from the manufacturer’s eBay Storefront).

Robrak S6 Pure Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 360; Street Price: 50 550

The model we really want to recommend here Robrak S4 Max, Sold for $ 320 on Amazon before its product page mysteriously disappeared on Tuesday. But this is a great price on a similar, upgraded-but-not-really model. The main difference is that it comes with a clip-on wipe, but it doesn’t really do much.

iRobot Roomba e5 Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 250; Street Price: $ 300

It is one step above the 600 series, with strong absorbers and brushes. But even though the best, yet strong Rumba i is only $ 300, this deal is right. Notice the upgrade.

UFO RobotWax Max 11S Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 170; Street Price: $ 240

This is a good price on a quiet, simple robot. There are other types for sale, including Wi-Fi connectivity 30 c And 15 c. The word on the street is, some of these UF bots will be cheaper even later this week

UFO RoboWag 11S Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 150; Street Price: $ 220

Best in small spaces and performs well on bare floors and narrow pile rugs, our budget choice for the best robot vacuum has once again dropped all the time as an Amazon deal. With the slim profile, it allows more furniture to fit under than any other model we have tested, which can reach those who find it difficult to reach places where other options are not. While quiet and effective, keep in mind that it is not as durable as a rumba if it needs repair, many parts cannot be replaced.

UFO RoboVock 30C Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 180; Street Price: 0 260

This is not the best price we have found for the UFO RobotWock 30C, but it is a definite deal of variation in our budget selection for the best robot vacuum. UF makes a few similar models to the RoboVoc 11S, but they come with different features. This robot vacuum is a competent competitor with stronger suction power than the 11S, and comes with additional border markers as a simple tool to control your robot vacuum from certain areas of your home.

UFO RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 150; Street Price: 0 290

A variant of our budget selection for the best robot vacuum, the UFO RoboVac 35C is available at the new low price of low 150 with additional savings for target RED card holders. The deal makes the 35CI11S (for sale) the same price, and it has a little more suction power, WiFi and Smart Assistant connection and strips for setting boundaries. Although the UFO RoboVox is affordable, they are not as durable as other models, and many of its components are not interchangeable.

UFO RobotWax Max 15C Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 176; Street Price: $ 220

If you are interested in a robot vacuum, but want to spend a little less money than you would spend on a rumba, this is a good deal for the variation of our budget selection for the best robot vacuums in our guide. Return to the price of the 6 176, although this is not the lowest seen on the 15C Max, it matches the best drop we have seen throughout the year. Very similar to the 11S from our guide, the 15C Max is powered by WiFi and offers Amazon Alexa support.

iRobot Roomba 614

Contract Price: $ 200; Street Price: 5 225

Reliable, repairable and good on rugs Our best choice for the best robot vacuum is less than the lowest we have ever seen. Despite the lack of WiFi and smart connectivity, this tried and true robot vacuum is more durable and adjustable than similar bots from other brands. In addition, it is excellent at cleaning rugs. A fast navigator will rarely get stuck, which works best when cleaning only three or four rooms at a time. If you are looking for a solid no-frills robot vacuum that will do the job, this is a good deal on the reliable option.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum

Contract Price: $ 180; Street Price: $ 250

Now you can aim for one of our best robot vacuum choices and aim for the new low $ 180. The AirPod Rumba 675 is basically similar to the Rumba 614, which is our other best choice, but it comes with some additional features like WiFi connectivity. If you are looking for a reliable and adjustable vacuum that you can control from your smartphone and integrate with your other smart-home devices, check out this option.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (Updated)

Contract Price: $ 249; Street Price: 30 330

Now is your chance to get an updated version of our upgrade selection for the best robot vacuum. The Eurobot Rumba 960 is smart and efficient cleaning, which offers particularly impressive performance when dealing with rugs and pet hair. Although it has aged at this point and still lacks some features with the new robot blanks, it is still durable, reliable, and cleans large rooms and thick carpets without a problem. Anyone who purchases this updated model will also get a 2 year warranty through the manufacturer’s eBay Storefront.

Significant (but not the best) deals

We have found a ton of popular deals on pump bots like UF from unnamed brands, but we will not recommend any of them right now.

Brands such as Cowie, Coretti and Kaiwol sell bots that are similar to Ufi’s bots, but none of them beat Ufi’s price right now.

EcoWax and its subsidiary YD fit and hit some UFC deals right now, but we don’t like their bots – they are tall and do not fit easily under furniture.

ILife and its subsidiary Noise beat the UFC, but again, the design of their bots cannot be compared to the well-tested, completely decent UF design.

The Prosenic M7 Pro is similar to the Robercock S6 Pure, and works for a little less money, but we will leave until the Roborac S4 Max returns to stock 320.

If you do not find a brand for robot vacuums mentioned here or in our guide, it is not worth buying by all means, even at a rock-bottom price.