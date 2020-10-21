[U: Public beta] Apple releases iOS 14.2 beta 4 to developers after public release of iOS 14.1

A few hours later iOS 14.1 has been released., Apple is now releasing a fourth iOS 14.2 beta to developers. This update is available to developers via over-the-air updates in the Settings app.

Update October 21: This update is now also available to public beta users. New wallpapers.

As usual, if the update doesn’t download immediately, it will take a few minutes to distribute to all registered developers, so keep checking.

iOS 14.2 Improvement of playing controls on the lock screen With the redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center. Another new change in iOS 14.2 is New Shazam Toggle Can be added to the control center.

To add the new Shazam music recognition toggle to your Control Center, first make sure you’re running the developer beta of iOS 14.2, released today. Then open the Settings app, select “Control Center” and find Shazam under the “Add Control” header. Then you can add Shazam toggles and rearrange them accordingly.

We still don’t know what’s new in iOS 14.2 Beta 4, but it’s likely to offer the same features as iOS 14.1, including 10-bit HDR support in the Photos app. Intercom for HomePod.

If you find any changes in iOS 14.2 Beta 4 or any other new beta from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or in the following comments. Twitter @ 9to5Mac.

