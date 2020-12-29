Home World U.S. Secretary of Defense Joe Biden denies sanctions for transfer

Dec 29, 2020 0 Comments
The information shared by the Trump-led administration confirming that the US Secretary of Defense has refused to impose sanctions on the panel that elected the president confirms that so far more than previous governments.

“The Department of Defense conducted 164 interviews with more than 400 employees and provided more than 5,000 pages of documentation – more than what the Biden change committee initially requested,” said Chris Miller.

Attempts (…) have already exceeded three weeks earlier than the latest administrations, and we will continue to schedule additional meetings for the remaining changes and respond to any and all requests for information.“The governor was added in response to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the US presidential election in November.

Democrat Joe Biden, President-elect of the United States, said on Monday that there were still “obstacles” to the transition between administrations, particularly the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget.

We faced obstacles on the part of the political leaders of the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget. The truth is that many of the agencies that are central to our security have suffered great damage, many of which have reduced staffing and morale.“, Biden lamented, via social networking site Twitter, from Wilmington, Delaware.

