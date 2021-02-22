U.S. to urgently inspect Boeing 777 engines

JN / Agent Updated today at 07:29, 07:31

In the state of Colorado, the day after a fire broke out in the engine of one of these devices, U.S. aviation regulation Sunday demanded an emergency inspection of Boeing 777 aircraft.

“After consulting with my team of aviation safety experts regarding yesterday’s engine failure [sábado] On a Boeing 777 in Denver, I asked them to issue an emergency aerial order to immediately or fully inspect the Boeing 777 aircraft equipped with some Brad & Whitney PW4000 engines, ”the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, Steve Dixon, said on social network Twitter.

“This means that some flights will be taken out of service,” he added.

United Airlines’ Boeing 777-220, departing from Denver, Colorado, Hawaii, Honolulu, on Saturday, with 231 passengers and 10 crew, was forced to return to the airport after a proper engine. The middle of the plane catches fire.

The plane landed safely at Denver airport and no one on board was injured.

Pictures taken by a passenger on the plane UA328 show the correct engine on fire, with the engine’s fuse destroyed. Parts of the machine fell into a residential area, causing no injuries.

The FAA official said a preliminary analysis of the safety data revealed the need for further verification of the type of machine affected.

“Based on initial information, we have decided that the interval between tests should be reduced for hollow fan blades exclusive to this type of engine used only on Boeing 777s,” the official explained.

U.S. manufacturer Boeing has had serious problems with its other model, the 737 MAX, in recent years, which had been immobile for 20 months with two crashes that caused 346 deaths in six months.

One such device crashed on an Ethiopian Airlines plane in March 2019, killing 157 people and killing 189 when it boarded Indonesia’s Lion Air in October 2018.

The Boeing 737 MAX’s commercial aircraft were relaunched in December 2020, first in Brazil and then in the United States and Canada, and the first commercial aircraft in Europe was flown on February 17 by the Belgian airline TUI.