UEFA Champions League live scores, updates, streams: Liverpool, Man City, Bayern wins; Real madrid passed out

Match 8 highlighted the Champions League slate on Wednesday as leg 1 ended. The UEFA Champions League group stage qualifiers began on Tuesday, scoring 22 goals in eight matches.

A surprising score came on Wednesday, but the most shocking was Real Madrid’s 3-2 defeat to Shakhtar. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich regained the place that ended with a 4-0 win, and Premier League teams Liverpool and Manchester City both started their UCL season with three points.

Champions League schedules, scores and updates

(Always US/East)

Full Time: Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 2

Full Time: Real Madrid 2, Shakhtar 3

Full Time: Bayern Munich 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Full Time: Inter Milan 2, Borussia Monchengladbach 2

Full Time: Manchester City 3, Porto 1

Full Time: Olympia Course 1, Marseille 0

Full Time: Ajax 0, Liverpool 1

Full Time: Midtjylland 0, Atalanta 4

