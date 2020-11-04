UEFA Champions League scores: Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Chelsea win; Manchester United, PSG eliminated

The 3rd leg of the 2020-21 Champions League group stage qualifying round ended as the biggest clubs in the tournament on Wednesday stepped up their campaigns in hopes of reaching the final. Juventus, Chelsea and Barcelona all won. However, Manchester United were angry with Istanbul Basak Shehir and PSG was knocked down by Red Bull Leipzig.

Wednesday’s score is:

Champions League fixtures, scores and results

Istanbul Cristiano 2, Manchester United 1

Zenit 1, Lazio 1

Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1

Juventus 4, Ferencvaros 1

Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Bruges 0

Seville 3, Krasnador 2

Chelsea 3, Len 0

RB Leipzig 2, PSG 1

