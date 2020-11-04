Home sport UEFA Champions League scores: Barcelona, ​​Juventus and Chelsea win; Manchester United, PSG eliminated

Nov 05, 2020 0 Comments
The 3rd leg of the 2020-21 Champions League group stage qualifying round ended as the biggest clubs in the tournament on Wednesday stepped up their campaigns in hopes of reaching the final. Juventus, Chelsea and Barcelona all won. However, Manchester United were angry with Istanbul Basak Shehir and PSG was knocked down by Red Bull Leipzig.

Wednesday’s score is:

Champions League fixtures, scores and results

  • Istanbul Cristiano 2, Manchester United 1
  • Zenit 1, Lazio 1
  • Barcelona 2, Dynamo Kiev 1
  • Juventus 4, Ferencvaros 1
  • Borussia Dortmund 3, Club Bruges 0
  • Seville 3, Krasnador 2
  • Chelsea 3, Len 0
  • RB Leipzig 2, PSG 1

Click here to follow the scoreboard.

All matches can be streamed. CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy CBS All Access 1 week free. If you are a CBS All Access Subscriber Live now, Go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. All matches are available upon request immediately after the final whistle.

If you missed the previous day’s action”Champions Club,” starring Jules Breach, Julien Laurens and Ade Akinfenwa. It’s the premier nightly highlight show for Champions League fans. CBS All Access.

Fantasy Football Start'Em, Sit' Em Week 9: Tight End-Slippers, Fade, Match Up, DFS Discount

