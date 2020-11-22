UFC 255 Video: Joaquin Buckley takes another highlight-reel knockout by stopping Jordan Wright

Joaquin Buckley No spinning materials are required to stop Jordan Wright – Heavy hands to add another clip to the reel as his highlight on Saturday UFC 255.

Buckley injured Wright at the end of the first round of his opening card match and finished the second round with 18 seconds to go for a second consecutive knockout victory.

A left hook pulled Wright off his feet and the second shot clipped him on the way down as referee Herb Dean moved to trigger the fight.

Look at the finish.

Wright initially used himself against Buckley, covering up as the opponent threw large bombs close. The “Beverly Hills Ninja” was able to manage even some good counters as Buckley’s wide hooks exposed him. No fighter gets too creative with attacks and wants to face each other rather than try anything too bright.

Instead of playing immediately for the Bleachers, Buckley tied Wright before turning the tempo with his strike. At the end of the opening frame, he found his way through a series of hooks held by right diving for downgrade. If there had been a few more seconds on the clock, Wright would not have survived.

As the second frame went on, it became clear that Wright had not completely cleared his head, and he was moving exactly in the path of the punch that had removed his legs. This is his first loss as a professional.

Meanwhile, Buckley picked up his second UFC victory after a first setback Kevin Holland. Later, he got hot because he was invited to fight with an online rival James CrossOn January 23 he declined to be named.