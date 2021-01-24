UFC 257: Dustin Bourier defeats McGregor by surprise – Battle Game

U.S. Dustin Fourier, I.K., in the second round of the UFC 257’s headliner competition this morning on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

More than six years after the first match between them, Fourier was still low in the first round, and at a second glance, the game seemed to follow the same path until it changed. McGregor was accused of having a foot in the leg, and in a successful sequence, ‘The Diamond’ threw him to the ground and used a historic TKO. The truth is, despite suffering his fifth career loss, the Irish player has never been defeated this way before – the previous ones have always been in the submissions. For Pori, he is one of the most important successes of his career at the age of 32, and the defeat he suffered against Kabib Normakomodo a year ago certainly seems to be behind him. A Russian, now, after this performance, may be tempted to return to another ‘reconsideration’.

In addition to the clash between Bory and McGregor, there was another lightweight match between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker on the poster this morning. Two and a half minutes later the fast fight of the night was resolved and he got his first win by DKO.