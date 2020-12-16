Home sport UFC star Amanda Nunes says ‘I am’ to the Jack Ball fight

Dec 16, 2020 0 Comments
Jake Paul will soon find himself in the real life battle of the sexes.

The YouTube star lost a boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor for some time, but that match was replaced by another big star of the game on Tuesday – Amanda Nunes, considered by many to be the best female MMA fighter of all time.

This is the culmination of a back-and-forth feud between Paul and UFC President Dana White, who has been dragging his feet in the Paul-McGregor match, but on Monday he said he would “allow Amanda Nunes to tap his ass”.

Women’s Phantomweight and Featherweight Champion tweeted “I’m” on Wednesday.

Following the victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson, Jake Paul is now competing for the top spot to prove he is serious about entering the world of professional fighting.

He claims to have paid 50 million to an Irish fighter for a match.

“You are afraid to fight me, Connor !! You duck me because you don’t want to lose to YouTube, ”he said in a wild video filmed Monday. According to TMZ.

“You are a boxer 0-1. I’m 2-0 as a boxer, ”he added, referring to Jr. – Floyd Mayweather, McGregor’s 2017 loss – the second highest-earning fight in history.

Nunes is widely regarded as one of the most successful fighters in history, holding three titles in two weight classes simultaneously. He is the only fighter in history to defend two titles.

The UFC has not yet released a statement on the proposed fight.

oregonlive's Logo

