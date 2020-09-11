UK Economy: Millions of telecommuters may not be able to return to their offices after an epidemic.

However, as the country enters a new stage of coronavirus response and incidents increase at an alarming rate, the political front and rear are entering new fields such as lounges, bedrooms and research for millions of British workers.
Foreign Minister Dominique Rab told the BBC this week that “the economy needs people to work again.”
Tones are much sharper in most British media. A headline in a newspaper column for Carolyn Fairbairn of the Confederation of British Industry said, “The ghost city of Britain should work again, and Boris Johnson should take the lead.”
Shelly Asquith, head of health, safety and wellness policy at TUC, the British Trade Union General Assembly, explains a nationwide debate about returning to work with a game of blame.
She told CNN Business “a lot of people who work from home have worked together in some sections of the media to make sure they aren’t really working.” “And we don’t have a good understanding of how hard people have worked in the containment.”
“Some of the investigations used in recent years are terrible,” said Phil Taylor, who is conducting research on the employment rights institute’s homework experience, adding that “it drops attention from the serious negligence of employment rights.” Government for many months. “
“Here’s at stake,” Taylor told CNN Business. “If people don’t want to go back to the office, you shouldn’t be blamed for everything.”
‘It’s extremely irresponsible’
Despite weeks of efforts by government ministers, the complexity of the UK’s return to offices can best be summed up in response to last week’s cleaning tax ad.
Widespread advertising for detergent Dettol In London’s underground network, a list of “our favorite little things” for offices such as “grab a handbag”, “take a lift,” and “reply by chance” was in fashion.
Historian Alex von Tunzelmann summed up the thoughts of many online commentators and replied, “Thank you, Dettol for convincing me to work from home.”
Asquith added, “If it did, it served as a reminder to everyone why they wanted to continue working from home.”
“If workers are at a relatively close distance, there is a potential for infection,” Taylor said. Taylor cited cases where call centers nationwide resumed and closed as infections surged.
Taylor’s study “clearly shows that people are identifying serious problems in their work environment,” he said. “The job density of the existing office space makes it almost impossible to maintain effective social distancing.”
Concerns about the economy are at the center of the mystery. While homework has boosted the neighborhood’s residential centre, the city center remains virtually desolate compared to last year, Mike Cherry, president of the Federation of Small Businesses, told CNN Business. After footsteps to the bustling streets immediately declined and subsequently failed to return to pre-closure levels, the bustling street food and coffee chains were particularly badly hit by the epidemic.
Paradigm shift in the way the British work
The epidemic has also opened up a new era of homework that many employees do not want to give up, which is becoming a major problem for the government.
“One of the things that happened as a result of this blockade was that people found places where they could work easily and where there was less distraction. The advantage of working from home is that there are advantages to working from home,” tweeted by Paul Bernal, who criticized the Daily, on the matter. The first page of the mail was word of mouth last week.
He told CNN Business “more people are aware of it than the government expected than I expected.”
Bernal is one of many workers currently opposed to the government’s message and looks forward to more flexible actions in the future.
He challenged the suggestion that productivity was affected. “I made a lot of hell while I was trapped. Maybe I made more than before,” he said.
“It feels very hypocritical for the government and the media to want people to take risks for the interests of others and not their own,” he added. “Suggestion to be selfish by choosing to work from home somehow and sacrifice yourself for the greater good — but what’s the greater good here?
“It’s actually better to have a good work-life balance.”
That sentiment will surely cause problems for officials who try to guide people to cities and towns every day.
This new way of thinking about labor has been rarely discussed in the UK, but for many unions and workers it is now time.
And as tensions rise between the two camps, spending five days a week in the office is increasingly less likely to become the norm again in the UK. “It’s time for a paradigm shift in the way people work,” said Taylor of the Employment Rights Institute.
