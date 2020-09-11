UK Economy: Millions of telecommuters may not be able to return to their offices after an epidemic.

However, as the country enters a new stage of coronavirus response and incidents increase at an alarming rate, the political front and rear are entering new fields such as lounges, bedrooms and research for millions of British workers.

But now Rising case With the growing public appetite for a flexible way of working, the government desperately wants employees to return to their offices.

Ministers and business leaders Economic impact on the city center However, their investigations annoy many employees who feel they are not working hard enough at home.

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab told the BBC this week that “the economy needs people to work again.”

Johnson added to his cabinet on September 1, “People are returning to offices in huge numbers across our country.” Without providing evidence For the claim.

Tones are much sharper in most British media. A headline in a newspaper column for Carolyn Fairbairn of the Confederation of British Industry said, “The ghost city of Britain should work again, and Boris Johnson should take the lead.”

“They’re back to work… where’s the rest of England?” It was the headline of the front page of the same newspaper the day school resumed in early September. The Telegraph was erratic, quoting an anonymous minister a few days ago. To people : “‘If you don’t return to work, you risk losing your job.'”

Shelly Asquith, head of health, safety and wellness policy at TUC, the British Trade Union General Assembly, explains a nationwide debate about returning to work with a game of blame.

She told CNN Business “a lot of people who work from home have worked together in some sections of the media to make sure they aren’t really working.” “And we don’t have a good understanding of how hard people have worked in the containment.”

“Some of the investigations used in recent years are terrible,” said Phil Taylor, who is conducting research on the employment rights institute’s homework experience, adding that “it drops attention from the serious negligence of employment rights.” Government for many months. “

“Here’s at stake,” Taylor told CNN Business. “If people don’t want to go back to the office, you shouldn’t be blamed for everything.”

‘It’s extremely irresponsible’

Despite weeks of efforts by government ministers, the complexity of the UK’s return to offices can best be summed up in response to last week’s cleaning tax ad.

Widespread advertising for detergent Dettol In London’s underground network, a list of “our favorite little things” for offices such as “grab a handbag”, “take a lift,” and “reply by chance” was in fashion.

Historian Alex von Tunzelmann summed up the thoughts of many online commentators and replied, “Thank you, Dettol for convincing me to work from home.”

Asquith added, “If it did, it served as a reminder to everyone why they wanted to continue working from home.”

Rekit Ben Kiser RBGLY Dettol’s parent companyDeclined to comment on CNN’s business for its own teleworking policy.

“If workers are at a relatively close distance, there is a potential for infection,” Taylor said. Taylor cited cases where call centers nationwide resumed and closed as infections surged.

Taylor’s study “clearly shows that people are identifying serious problems in their work environment,” he said. “The job density of the existing office space makes it almost impossible to maintain effective social distancing.”

Concerns about the economy are at the center of the mystery. While homework has boosted the neighborhood’s residential centre, the city center remains virtually desolate compared to last year, Mike Cherry, president of the Federation of Small Businesses, told CNN Business. After footsteps to the bustling streets immediately declined and subsequently failed to return to pre-closure levels, the bustling street food and coffee chains were particularly badly hit by the epidemic.

British economy July 3 consecutive months of growth , However, only more than half of the output lost due to the coronavirus has been recovered.

Paradigm shift in the way the British work

The epidemic has also opened up a new era of homework that many employees do not want to give up, which is becoming a major problem for the government.

About one-third of British employees under the age of 60 said they plan to work more from home once things are normal. London UCL study, Cardiff University Research During the epidemic, we discovered that 9 out of 10 workers who logged in at home continued to want to do so.

“One of the things that happened as a result of this blockade was that people found places where they could work easily and where there was less distraction. The advantage of working from home is that there are advantages to working from home,” tweeted by Paul Bernal, who criticized the Daily, on the matter. The first page of the mail was word of mouth last week.

He told CNN Business “more people are aware of it than the government expected than I expected.”

Bernal is one of many workers currently opposed to the government’s message and looks forward to more flexible actions in the future.

He challenged the suggestion that productivity was affected. “I made a lot of hell while I was trapped. Maybe I made more than before,” he said.

“It feels very hypocritical for the government and the media to want people to take risks for the interests of others and not their own,” he added. “Suggestion to be selfish by choosing to work from home somehow and sacrifice yourself for the greater good — but what’s the greater good here?

“It’s actually better to have a good work-life balance.”

That sentiment will surely cause problems for officials who try to guide people to cities and towns every day.

They are not alone. According to Stanford University, about 42% of American workers have returned home because of the epidemic. Research . However, the response to homework in other European countries took a markedly different tone from that of Britain.

In April, the German Finance Minister said he wanted to pass a bill giving Builds the right to work from home at any time. Declaration . The government still in France advice “If possible, you should prefer working from home.” A bill pending in Spain will give employees a “right to flexible scheduling” and will force employers to cover the cost of working from home. Regional report.

This new way of thinking about labor has been rarely discussed in the UK, but for many unions and workers it is now time.

And as tensions rise between the two camps, spending five days a week in the office is increasingly less likely to become the norm again in the UK. “It’s time for a paradigm shift in the way people work,” said Taylor of the Employment Rights Institute.