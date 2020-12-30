UK first country to approve AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine | Coronavirus

The vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, UK, was approved on Wednesday for emergency use by the UK regulator, meaning it was considered safe and effective. The United Kingdom has thus become the first country in the world to give the green light to this vaccine.

The UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine – enough to immunize 50 million citizens.

This vaccine was designed in the first months of 2020 and tested on the first volunteers from April. Since then, large-scale clinical trials have been conducted with several thousand volunteers.

It was the second vaccine to be approved by the British regulator: the first was that of Pfizer-BioNTech, and it was with him that the vaccination campaign began in this region.

AstraZeneca Director Pascal Soriot said that “today [quarta-feira] it is an important day for millions of people in the UK who will have access to this new vaccine “which” has been shown to be effective, well tolerated, simple to administer and provided by AstraZeneca for no profit “.

Data published in early December in the medical journal The Lancet reported that the vaccine is 62% effective when given in two full doses of the vaccine, but 90% effective when given halfway through the first dose followed by a full dose in the second.

“The vaccine is our solution”

For UK Health Minister Matt Hancock, approval of this second vaccine is “an important moment in the fight against this pandemic” because “the vaccine is our way out,” he said in statements. ao programa BBC Breakfast.

With the doses of the new vaccine approved, the UK has enough doses to immunize its entire population: “Now we can say with confidence that we can immunize everyone”.

“We have enough doses of this vaccine to immunize the entire population – 100 million doses. With the 30 million doses of Pfizer, we already have enough for two doses for the entire population, ”he added. And, with a warlike metaphor, he called on the entire population to continue following the rules to fight the pandemic: “We must all continue to do our part to prevent the spread and now this is even more important because the cavalry has arrived: the vaccine has been approved ”.

The approval of this new vaccine comes a day after the UK recorded the highest number of cases in 24 hours (53,135), as well as 414 deaths.