UK invests in reopening cultural sector – International

The British government announced on Friday (1) that it would spend around 400 million pounds (470 million euros, $ 550 million) to reopen 2,700 cultural organizations affected by the lockdown imposed by the pandemic, such as the festival of Glastonbury.

The money is part of a £ 1.57bn culture stimulus fund set up by the government to help the struggling sector at a time when many facilities are closed due to restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

This fund has already helped “thousands of culture and heritage conservation organizations across the country survive the most serious crisis they have faced,” Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said.

“We are now with them as they prepare to welcome the public again,” he added.

According to the government’s deflation roadmap, museums, theaters and cinemas will reopen by at least May 17.

Recipients of the new aid include the National Football Museum in Manchester, the Transport Museum in London, independent cinemas and the Glastonbury Festival, canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The organizers of the festival, however, announced a big concert on May 22, without an audience, but broadcast live, with the presence of several artists like Coldplay.

Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka will be the other participants in this five-hour virtual show, recorded at the place where this festival usually takes place in the South West of England, which normally receives more of 200,000 people.

The country, badly affected by the pandemic with nearly 127,000 deaths, began to gradually emerge from months of restrictions in March, after a drop in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths during childbirth and a vaccination campaign.