UK pays last tribute to hero “Captain Tom” – International

The UK on Saturday paid its final tribute to its hero “Captain Tom”, a World War II veteran famous for raising a record amount for the public health service during the pandemic.

The coffin of Tom Moore, who died at the age of 100, wrapped in the British flag and medals, was transported to Bedford Crematorium (central England) by six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment, whom he served for the Second World War.

Before the start of the ceremony, which was broadcast live on television, a WWII aircraft flew over the site and 14 soldiers fired three salutes of honor.

But due to confinement in the United Kingdom since the beginning of January to fight against the coronavirus, only eight relatives attended the private ceremony: their two daughters, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren.

“My sister and I organized the funeral my father wanted,” daughter Lucy Teixeira, 52, said in a statement released ahead of the funeral.

“Dad, I am very proud of you, of what you have accomplished in your entire life and especially last year,” said Lucy.

“You may be gone, but your message and your spirit remain,” he added at the funeral, which began with the song “Captain Tom” recorded with star Michael Ball: The Anthem Liverpool National “You will never walk alone”, which has become a symbol of help during the pandemic.

Tom Moore, who was 99 at the time of the first childbirth – in the second quarter of 2020 – initially set a modest goal of raising 1,000 pounds ($ 1,400) to help the National Health Service, which was overwhelmed by the large number of patients in the coronavirus.

To achieve the goal, he made a commitment to walk 100 times the 25 meters of the garden of his residence before turning 100 years old.

The image of the veteran leaning on his walker and walking with difficulty has touched the British population, for their feeling of gratitude towards health professionals.

Donations skyrocketed and Moore raised nearly £ 33million ($ 42million at the time), the highest amount ever raised by a single person for a beneficial cause.

His prowess made him a celebrity. He received military honors on his 100th birthday, before being knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, in an act in which he was released from detention.

The death of “Captain Tom” on February 2, after contracting pneumonia from the coronavirus, drew many tributes, especially from the Queen, the White House and the UN.

“If there’s one lesson I’ve learned from you over the past three years, it’s the power of positivity and kindness,” said grandson Benjie.

According to the wishes of “Captain Tom”, the song by Frank Sinatra “My Way” closed the ceremony, before the funeral march of the army, known as “The Last Post”, followed by a minute of silence. .

As the epitaph, he chose: “I told you I was old”, a reference to the epitaph by Anglo-Irish comedian Spike Milligan, “I told you I was sick”.

The family asked the public to stay at home, in accordance with official instructions from the detachment. Thousands of people wrote messages in a condolence book posted on the Internet.

When the containment measures are relaxed, the ashes will be buried in Yorkshire (north), in the family crypt with their parents and grandparents.