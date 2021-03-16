Home Top News UK sanctions Assad’s Syrian allies – Monitor of the East

UK sanctions Assad’s Syrian allies – Monitor of the East

Mar 16, 2021 0 Comments
UK sanctions Assad's Syrian allies - Monitor of the East

Britain today announced sanctions against six allies of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers, reported the Reuters.

“The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for daring to demand peaceful reform,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna Al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara ‘Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa, and Army Major Zaid Salah.

READ: Remembering the start of the Syrian revolution

The information disclosed in the Sunday Times yesterday that British authorities opened a preliminary investigation into Al-Assad’s wife, Asma Al-Assad. The police investigation can lead to the loss of her British nationality if she is found guilty of “incitement to terrorism”.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million homeless, according to UN estimates.

READ: Russian parliamentarian condemns British al-Assad asthma investigation

READ  Burnout attempt ends with AMG C63 destroyed by flames

You May Also Like

Mathias Cormann, the Australian "anti-climate", has been elected at the head of the OECD

Mathias Cormann, the Australian “anti-climate”, has been elected at the head of the OECD

Harry and Meghan's popularity crumbles in UK after interview | British royal family

Harry and Meghan’s popularity crumbles in UK after interview | British royal family

Is blue the most toxic color? Russia's dogs and colorful lake have something in common - News

Is blue the most toxic color? Russia’s dogs and colorful lake have something in common – News

Carlito's Way 6, Rodrigo Pessoa

Rodrigo Pessoa finishes with 6th place in the tournament in the United States

Tribuna Expresso | Federer withdraws from Dubai tournament to resume training

"It's still an irony", the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British ...

“It’s still an irony”, the United Kingdom blocks travel from Portugal while the dominant variant is the British …

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *