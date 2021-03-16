UK sanctions Assad’s Syrian allies – Monitor of the East

Britain today announced sanctions against six allies of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, including his foreign minister and close advisers, reported the Reuters.

“The Assad regime has subjected the Syrian people to a decade of brutality for daring to demand peaceful reform,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Those sanctioned include Foreign Minister Faisal Miqdad, Assad adviser Luna Al-Shibl, financier Yassar Ibrahim, businessman Muhammad Bara ‘Al-Qatirji, Republican Guard commander Malik Aliaa, and Army Major Zaid Salah.

READ: Remembering the start of the Syrian revolution

The information disclosed in the Sunday Times yesterday that British authorities opened a preliminary investigation into Al-Assad’s wife, Asma Al-Assad. The police investigation can lead to the loss of her British nationality if she is found guilty of “incitement to terrorism”.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million homeless, according to UN estimates.

READ: Russian parliamentarian condemns British al-Assad asthma investigation