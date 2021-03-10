UK says it will no longer send vaccines to Ireland until all Brits are vaccinated – Executive Digest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin that the UK will no longer send coronavirus vaccines to Ireland until everyone in his country receives the vaccine, the Daily said Mail. ”

According to the same publication, Martin said Johnson made it clear that the UK was unable to send part of its vaccine doses to Ireland. The Irish Prime Minister said Johnson’s first priority was to vaccinate people living in the UK.

“The British Prime Minister has made it clear that his first priority is obviously to vaccinate his population,” he said, quoted by the Daily Mail. “It would be helpful if Ireland could send vaccines, but now it needs to focus on vaccinating its own people,” he added. “Until then (Johnson) won’t be able to give anyone any vaccines, which I think is obvious,” he said.

The statements come as the UK vaccine launch continues at an accelerated pace, as Ireland struggles to meet its own targets after a series of delivery issues.

There are doubts whether the Irish government will be able to achieve its ambition of launching one million vaccines per month from April. As an EU member state, Ireland’s vaccination campaign is led by Brussels, with the bloc experiencing supply problems.

EU leaders have faced strong criticism of the bloc’s vaccination rate and accusations that it has taken too long to finalize deals with vaccine makers.

Irish government data as of March 6 showed just over 500,000 vaccines had been administered, while in England more than 20 million doses had already been administered.