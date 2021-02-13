UK surpasses four million cases since pandemic began

Although the number of deaths reported today is over 678 the day before, the average for the past seven days is 715.

The number of infections fell from 13,494 on Thursday, but the daily average for the past seven days is 14,604 cases.

On Wednesday, 24,352 were hospitalized, 20% less than last Friday.

Scientists estimate that the effective transmissibility index (Rt) in the UK has fallen between 0.7 and 0.9, which means that the transmission of the virus is decreasing.

A total of 116,287 people have died out of 4,013,799 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.

To date, 14,012,224 people have received the first dose of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus and 530,094 people have received a second dose, administered up to 12 weeks apart.

This number is closer and closer to the objective set by the Government to vaccinate by Monday 15 million people who make up the first four priority groups, including those over 70, residents and employees of retirement homes, healthcare professionals and clinically vulnerable people.