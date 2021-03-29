UK takes another step towards deflation

In England, after months without contact, families and friends can get together outdoors and in groups of up to six people.

On Monday, the London government took another step forward with the end of the stay at home order.

With the number of infections on the rise in many European countries, authorities are urging caution in returning to normal. Many aspects of containment remain in place and the Prime Minister stressed the need to maintain barrier gestures.

Italy

Unlike the UK, Italy the restrictions were even tighter.

The streets of Florence are deserted and the regions of Tuscany, Calabria and Valle d’Aosta have changed from orange to red high risk areas.

Half of the country is now isolated and the rest partially isolated.

France

Stricter restrictions also in France, which has recorded an average of 37,000 new cases per day this week. The pressure is increasing for the complete closure of schools and there are teachers who refuse to teach.

Hungary

In Hungary, restrictions have been extended until April 8. Curfew rules continue and restaurants, cultural facilities, shops and schools remain closed.

More than 7,000 new infections were recorded in 24 hours, although more than 21% of the population received at least one dose of the vaccine.