ULA finds the cause of the dramatic Delta IV Heavy firing scrub. New date targeting

The United Lunch Alliance team identified the cause of the dramatic last minute disruption of the Delta IV Heavy Rocket at the end of last month, setting the stage for another try until next week. News 6 Partner Florida Today Report.

The diaphragm of one of the three pressure regulators at the launch complex at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base 37 was torn, causing a computer-controlled scrub to occur three seconds before takeoff on August 29, ULA CEO Tori Bruno said via Twitter on Wednesday. The engine turned on for a while, but the rocket was held firmly to the pads.

“A torn diaphragm (in the regulator) that can occur over time” Bruno said. “We are checking the status of two other regulators. We will replace or rebuild as needed, test again, then resume for release. “

He said the current team is aiming until Friday, September 18th, for an attempt before the next dawn. The exact time has not been disclosed yet.

If the timeline is kept, actually Delta IV Heavy’s third attempt Launched a secret intelligence-gathering satellite for the national reconnaissance office known as NROL-44. The first launch on August 27 was eliminated due to pneumatic problems with ground support equipment.

Elsewhere in the eastern range, SpaceX is tentatively targeting 12 hours before the Delta IV Heavy (next Thursday afternoon) for its next mission at Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 flight will take the company’s 13th batch of roughly 60 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit, seeing the first phase landing of a drone spacecraft in the Atlantic Ocean.