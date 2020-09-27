Home science ULA postpones spy satellite launch for the third time. 2 more coming soon

Sep 28, 2020 0 Comments
The ULA Delta Four Heavy launch goes even further.

FOX 35 is waiting to hear a rom from SpaceX to see if this delay will affect the upcoming release.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.United Launch Alliance (ULA) delayed the launch of the Delta IV Heavy NROL-44 mission for the third time in two days.

The space company said it is taking additional precautions to ensure that all issues are resolved with the swing arm retraction system while the rocket is ready to launch.

The launch is now reported to take place on Tuesday, September 29 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base. The exact takeoff time has not yet been provided.

This was postponed for the third time as the release was originally scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday is the same day SpaceX plans to launch the U.S. Air Force’s fourth third-generation navigation satellite for its global positioning system. This mission has been delayed several times since last year.

SpaceX is planning two launches this week. FOX 35 has contacted us to determine if the ULA delay is affecting the release schedule.

Monday, September 28: SPACEX STARLINK Mission

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 13th Starlink satellite aboard the Falcon 9 rocket on Monday. The 60 satellites are for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network. The mission was removed on September 17th due to the weather.

The takeoff time is set at 10:22 AM EDT at the Kennedy Space Center.

Tuesday, September 29: SPACEX FALCON 9 GPS

SpaceX hopes to launch a third-generation navigation satellite for the US Air Force’s global positioning system after its mission has been delayed several times since last year.

The release date was raised from September 30th.

Takeoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM EDT at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base.

You can see all launches in real time on FOX 35 News.

