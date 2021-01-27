Ulisses Marreiros is the new Managing Director of Copacabana Palace

Finally, the Copacabana Palace has a name to replace the iconic Andrea Natal, who left the historic hotel on November 7. The name chosen by the group Belmond, is portuguese Ulisses Marreiro, as the columnist said in November Old Yuri, make RIO DIARY.

Marreiros, who had held the post of Managing Director of Belmond La Residencia in Mallorca since 2013, joined the group in 2008. He begins in his new role from January 2021. He has more than 20 years of experience in his baggage internationally, hospitality, after having worked in several high-end hotels and resorts in the Maldives and Portugal, before taking the general management of another hotel in Belmond, the Reid’s Palace in Madeira, a historic hotel 125 years old.

“Ulisses has built an excellent reputation at La Residencia and at Reid’s Palace for his enthusiasm, tireless dedication and positive spirit, while managing projects that have dramatically improved the guest experience at these hotels. We are delighted that Ulisses continues on Belmond to lead the legendary Copacabana Palace now. Your innate understanding of Belmond’s strategic vision, combined with a passion for teamwork and local experience, will continue to elevate the hotel’s potential, ensuring that the Copacabana Palace continues the hotel legacy for many years to come. the most emblematic of Rio de Janeiro.», Declares Laurent Carrasset, vice-president of the South America division.

A Portuguese citizen, Marreiros is multilingual and speaks English, Spanish, Italian and German. In addition to his hospitality management training at the University of the Algarve, he has also completed numerous leadership and management courses at renowned universities such as Harvard Business School, Cornell University and Bocconi University of Milan. The new Managing Director of Copacabana Palace is passionate about food and a fan of action sports, with running being one of his favorite activities.

“It is a great pleasure to be part of and lead the Copacabana Palace team, especially at this extraordinary moment in the hotel’s history. I am honored and very proud to continue my work at Belmond, a leading global travel brand known for its passion for heritage preservation and authentic service. Together with the team, we hope to continue raising the bar at the Copacabana Palace, as we always have done, while preserving its historic legacy.», Says Ulisses.