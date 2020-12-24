Umidiki introduces a cell phone with a temperature gauge to cell 99

The cheaper variant of the A9 Pro, the Umitiki A9, is an entry-level model, although the device still stands out at some points. One of them is the fact that the temperature measurement sensor is embedded in the back of the device. The device keeps the factory running Android 11, Another advantage over most basic smartphones.

Small thermometer

In addition to being a compact cell phone, the Umidiki A9 is becoming an important tool Infection times. One of the indications for whether or not a person has the flu is being able to check the gadget in real time Govit-19. In the video below posted on the manufacturer’s official channel, you can see how this sensor works.

The presence of a dedicated infrared sensor for temperature measurement is unprecedented in the entry level smartphone segment. Other gadgets with this type of feature are Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro Huawei.

Specifications

The Umitiki A9 has a 6.53-inch screen with HD + resolution (720 x 1600 pixels). Processing is based on MediaTek’s Helio G25 octa core chip. The A9 has 3GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage.

Umidiki’s new smartphone has three camera sensors on the back. Image: Umitiki / Reproduction

The set of cameras is compatible with the plan of the entry phone. On the back, the A9 features a 13MP main sensor along with two other sensors. One is 8 MP for ultraviolet shots and the other is 2 MP depth field. For selfies, the device has an 8MP sensor.

One of the highlights of the Umidiki A9’s specs list is its battery of 5,150 mAh. In the device box, the user can find a 10W charger and a USB cable in Type C standard. The A9 can be used with two chips at once, and there is still space in a dedicated slot for a microSD card – it still accepts two operator SIM chips.

Anyone who wants to buy the Umidiki A9 in Brazil can import it for about $ 516 in direct exchange. The device is still on pre-sale basis and will go on retail on January 1, 2021.

Via: Kismosina