UN Security Council discusses North Korea, US assess further ‘actions’ – Observer

The United Nations Security Council debated on Tuesday, in a private session at the request of European members, North Korea’s last missile fire, at a time when Washington is considering possible “complementary actions” by the organization.

Unlike last year, no statement from the Council or European members was expected after the session, diplomats said. On March 31, 2020, Belgium, Estonia, Germany, France and the United Kingdom presented a text “condemning the provocative actions of Pyongyang” after the launch of the missiles. This “was not planned“E”was not discussed“According to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Like last year, the meeting was requested by the European members of the Council: France, Estonia, Ireland, Norway (two countries which followed Belgium and Germany) and the United Kingdom. This angered Pyongyang, who accused the Security Council on Monday for having “two weights and two measures“, According to the projectiles are launched by North Korea or other countries.

Last Thursday, North Korean forces fired two missiles described by the United States as short-range ballistic missiles, something prohibited by several UN resolutions.

After these launches, Washington took the option of requesting a meeting of the sanctions committee on North Korea (where all 15 council members are represented), which was held on Friday, instead of a council session of security. An investigation into the shootings was then requested from the UN expertsresponsible for monitoring sanctions.

“We have organized a sanctions committee and we are studying other actions it could be taken here in New York, ”US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at a joint press conference Monday night with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The diplomat, who holds the rank of a member of the United States government, did not provide further details. North Korea has been the subject of several heavy economic sanctions by the Security Council for several years due to nuclear and ballistic programs, which are banned.