Chapel Hill, NC — North Carolina won their first win of the 2020-21 college basketball season Wednesday night 79-60, over Charleston College.

The Cooks struggled from a 14-point deficit to take a 43-42 lead with 15 minutes to go. UNC, however, proved to be the least and most impressive game of its young newcomers, however, the Thar Heels took the lead 17-0 and set the season opener aside.

Since Die Lawson and Wayne Ellington did so in 2007, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis became. Love led all the scores with 17 points. He shot 4-for-11 from the ground and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Davis added 11 points in a 4-for-9 shootout.

The newcomers beat the returning Tar Heels 50-29. Daron Sharp showed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, five of which were offensive boards. Garrison Brooks had a low-scoring night (six points), but contributed to his defense (two volumes) and regeneration (team-high 11 rebounds).

Roll it all down Head coach Roy Williams had to say goodbye to success and watch the press conference video below: