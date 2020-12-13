Underground folk music star Charlie Pride has died at the age of 86

Rich Baridon in blockbuster hits such as “Kiss and Angel Good Morning” helped sell Charlie Pride, the first black star of folk music, and made him the first black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He is 86 years old.

Pride died Saturday in Dallas COVID-19, According to Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media, a public relations firm.

“I was so heartbroken, one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charlie Pride, passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from Covit-19. What a terrible, terrible virus. Charlie, we will always love you,” Dolly Barton tweeted.

I was so heartbroken, one of my dearest and old friends Charlie Pride passed away. It is even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a terrible, terrible virus. Charlie, we will always love you. (1/2) – Dolly Barton (olly Dolly Barton) December 12, 2020

சாந்தியடைய. My love and thoughts go to his family and all of his fans. – Dolly (2/2) – Dolly Barton (olly Dolly Barton) December 12, 2020

Pride has released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records in a single career beginning in the mid-1960s. In addition to “Kiss and Angel Good Morning” in 1971, “Does Anyone Go to San Anton” includes “Burgers and Fries”, “Mountain of Love” and “Someone Loves You Honey”.

He won three Grammy Awards, more than 30 No. 1 hits between 1969 and 1984, was named Folk Music Academy’s Best Male Singer in 1972 and Best Entertainment of the Year, and in 2000 became Famous at the Folk Music Hall.

The Smithsonian in Washington purchased souvenirs from Pride, including a pair of boots and his guitar, for the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Ronnie Millsab called him a “pioneer” and said Millsab should never have gone to Nash without his encouragement. “It brings tears to a part of my heart to hear this news,” he said in a statement.

Until the early 1990s, when Cleve came up with Francis, Pride was the only black singer to sign a major label.

In 1993, he joined Grand Ole O’Brien in Nashville.

In 1992 he told The Dallas Morning News that they ask me to be the “first color country singer.” “Then It” was the first Negro folk singer; “Then` the first black folk singer. ′ Now I`m the first African-American folk singer. ′ It’s the only thing that has changed. This country is very ethnic, so it ate with colors and pigments. I call it `skin hangups’ – it’s a disease. ”

Charlie Bright in October 2017. Paula Lobo



Pride arose on the sledge of Mississippi, the son of a partner. He had seven brothers and three sisters.

When he accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 as part of the Mississippi Governor’s Outstanding Awards for Art, Pride said he had never focused on race.

“My older sister once said, ‘Why do you sing their music?’ “But what we all understand is, look, I as an individual never accepted it, which is why I believe I am where I am today.”

Before starting his career as a teenager, he was a pitcher and outfielder with the Memphis Red Sox in the Negro American League and the Pioneer League in Montana.

After playing Minor League baseball for a year or two, he ended up in Helena, Montana, where he worked during the day at a zinc smelting plant and played folk music at nightclubs.

After an attempt with the New York Mets, he went to Nashville and entered folk music, with Chad Atkins, head of RCA Records, listening to and signing two of his demo tapes.

To confirm that Pride was determined by his music, not his race, his first few solos were sent to radio stations without a promotional photo. After his identification, a few national radio stations refused to play his music.

However, Pride said he received a good reception. Early in his career, he would reassure white audiences when he made fun of his “permanent brown”.

In 1992, he said, he was “the greatest communications composer on Earth.” “People listened to the honesty in my voice and when I heard the plan and saw my delivery, it dissolved any fear or bad feeling they might have had.”

Throughout his life, he often sang positive songs instead of sad songs associated with folk music.

He told the Associated Press in 1985, “Music is a beautiful way of expressing itself, and I believe that music should not be taken as a protest.” Anything you do – song, acting, anything can go a long way and be politicized You stop being an entertainment feature. ”

In 1994, he wrote his autobiography, Pride: The Charlie Pride Story, in which he revealed that he was mildly hysterical.

He underwent surgery in 1997 to remove a tumor from his right larynx.

In 1997, he received the Living Legend Award from The Nashville Network / Music City News for his 30 years of achievement.

“I want to be remembered as a good man who tried to be a good hobbyist and made people happy, a good American, who paid his taxes and lived a good life,” he said in 1985. Best and my contribution. “