“Union Status”: The economic stimulus is not to leave debt

The Fifth Donor Conference for Syria and Neighbors was highlighted this week, with the international community pledging $ 5300 million in aid by 2021, of which $ 3700 million will be donated by the European Union and its States-Members.

As diplomatic leader Joseph Porrell pointed out, European intervention reaffirmed its support for a comprehensive political solution without foreign intervention: “The future of Syria must be determined by the Syrians. The future of Syria does not belong to any internal factions or to any external forces.”

The vaccine against Govt-19 continues to make headlines around the world, with the World Health Organization warning that the campaign in Europe is “unacceptably slow.”

As long as the epidemic lasts, the global economic crisis will continue. This week, at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank’s spring meetings in Washington, the priority analysis of the economic outlook was presented and Stephen Crowe interviewed the Director-General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva.

Stephen Cropp / Euronews: The Covit-19 crisis led to the worst economic activity in peacetime in Europe and around the world. Many have lost income and jobs, and companies are struggling to survive. What is your message to them and when can we expect things to get better?

Crystalina Georgieva / Director General of the International Monetary Fund: My message: The world economy is now based on a solid foundation. We will positively update the growth forecasts for this year and next. But we also see a dangerous increase in economic inequality between countries in every country. We need to focus on resolving the health crisis and, above all, invest in a greener, smarter, more resilient and more inclusive future.

Stephen Cropp / Euronews: In addition to the situation with Covit-19, what other dangers could pave the way for a horizontal recovery?

Crystalina Georgieva / Director General of the International Monetary Fund: There is still a lot of uncertainty. The good news runs the risk of becoming less good news for some. For example, if the world economy rises and exceeds growth expectations, this could lead to an increase in interest rates and a narrowing of financial conditions. The second risk is related to public debt management. This crisis led to an increase in the level of debt, on average, globally, public debt is 100% of GDP. When the right time comes, we need to think about budget consolidation in the medium term. This is not the time yet and we need to guarantee the economy.

Stephen Cropp / Euronews: You were part of the European Commission headed by Jean-Claude Junger and you were its vice president. Looking at the European response to the epidemic, with emergency relief measures and rescue funds, what should be the priority now?

Crystalina Georgieva / Director General of the International Monetary Fund: At this time, the most important priorities are to expedite vaccination during a health crisis and to ensure that economic support is not withdrawn in advance. I am glad to see that these are the priorities of European leaders and citizens. Our data globally shows that in countries with higher difficulties, there is a threefold loss of per capita income compared to countries with better performance. This does not apply to the EU, and I hope this issue will receive more attention.