UNITED KINGDOM. Hotels have ‘unwanted guests’ (with Irish names)

A chain of seaside resorts in Britain had an “unwanted guest” list with Irish nicknames in an attempt to keep members of the Irish Traveler Community (Pavee) away.

This news was brought forward by an investigation by the British newspaper news. The list maintained by the Pontins network, which was posted on a team’s intranet site, contained some 40 names, mostly Irish, including Cash, Delaney, Gallagher, Murphy and O’Brien.

The UK Equality and Human Rights Commission said Pontins was discriminate directly on the basis of race ” by refusing to serve guests of a particular ethnic group.

According to the same commission, the hotel chain refused or canceled reservations done by people with an Irish name or accent.

According to the same newspaper, the list was used for at least six years.

Irish Travelers, also known as Pavee, are a traditionally nomadic group, but ethnically distinct from Gypsies or Gypsies. They are a ethnic minority recognized in Britain, where many have lived for generations and suffered discrimination for a long time.

Alastair Pringle, executive director of the equality commission, said it was “hard not to compare” with “signs posted in hotel windows 50 years ago, explicitly excluding Irish and black people” . “Prohibiting people from services because of their race is discrimination and it’s illegal“, mentioned.” To say that such policies are obsolete is an understatement. “

Spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson Jamie davies, considered that Pontins’ behavior was “Completely unacceptable”. “No one in the UK should be discriminated against because of their race or ethnicity,” he said.

Founded in the 1940s, Pontins offers inexpensive beachfront vacation packages, including accommodation, meals and entertainment. At the height of the business there were around 30 Pontine hotels in the UK, but only half a dozen are still open.

According to the Equality Commission, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd., owner of the Pontins, has signed a legally binding agreement to end its discriminatory practices.

In a statement, the company “agreed to work with the Equality and Human Rights Commission to further improve training and procedures for its team, to further promote equality in all your affairs ”.