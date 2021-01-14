UNITED KINGDOM. “I cried when I saw the empty space”

We were sent home not knowing when we would be back. I was at home between March and September 2020 and the forecast was that we would not return to our daily lives until 2021 ”, begins by explaining Inês Sousa, 25, born in Samora Correia, in the district of Santarém. After months of work at Lisbon airport, he went through the first two Portuguese lockdowns and headed to the United Kingdom. “I got tired and decided to change my life,” he admits. At this moment, he lives the second of three sequestrations decreed by the government of Boris Johnson.

A leap of faith Samora Correia’s young wife is one of 165,000 Portuguese, according to the most recent data from the Emigration Observatory, who live in England.

Graduated in journalism from Escola Superior de Comunicação Social, she started working at El Corte Inglês, Lisbon, in July 2018, and left the Spanish channel in April of the following year, when she had saved enough money. money to take an English course. at the New College Group in Manchester. She aspires to become a flight attendant and fluency in the English language seems essential to achieve this goal. From Manchester, he left for the island of Guernsey, in the English Channel, working at the St. Pierre Park Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort.

Read the full article in the print edition of journal i. Now too can receive the newspaper at home or subscribe to our digital signature.