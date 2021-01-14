Home World United Kingdom suspends flights to Portugal to prevent Brazilian mutation

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
The British government today announced that it would suspend flights from Portugal and Cape Verde to the UK to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the Brazilian strain, and also from coming from Brazil and other South American countries.

“I made an urgent decision on Friday to ban from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela. The new variant in Brazil.” The Minister of Transport announced the Grand Shops through the social network Twitter.

Trips from Portugal to the United Kingdom also “serve as another way to reduce the risk of importing infections, due to strong ties with Brazil”.

However, the British government exempts carriers traveling from Portugal, British and Irish citizens, and third-party nationals with the right to reside, to allow essential goods out of circulation, but must comply with the Isolation within 10 days.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday expressed concern over a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes SAV-Co-19 in Brazil, and acknowledged that it was taking steps to prevent it from entering the country. UK.

“We are concerned about the new strain of Brazil. .

The head of the British government said there were still many doubts, including whether the South African strain was resistant to the vaccine.

