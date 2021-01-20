United States Actors Union plans to expel Donald Trump

O SAG-AFTRA, a union of radio and television actors and professionals in the United States, is considering expelling the president from the country, Donald trump, of the entity, after the politician urged his constituents to invade the Capitol, the building that serves as the headquarters of the US Congress and Senate on the last day 6. In a statement, the president of SAG-AFTRA, Gabrielle Carteris, said that “Trump attacked the most sacred values ​​of this union – democracy, honesty, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and creeds, and the sanctity of press freedom“(via Variety).

The attack, which aimed to prevent confirmation of the election Joe biden as President of the United States, he left five dead and fifty police officers injured. In addition, many journalists, members of SAG-AFTRA, have also been assaulted. Already approved by the entity’s national board, Trump’s eviction process will still be reviewed by the union’s disciplinary committee.

Executive Director of the Board, David White declared that Trump’s actions “the past four years have hurt our journalists.“

Besides a possible expulsion from SAG-AFTRA, Trump’s incitement to invade the Capitol, broadcast on national television, led Congress to initiate the second impeachment process against the first. The apprentice, something unheard of in the history of the United States.