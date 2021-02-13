Home Top News UNITED STATES. Cousins ​​find and ‘hunt’ 5-meter python on property

UNITED STATES. Cousins ​​find and ‘hunt’ 5-meter python on property

Feb 13, 2021 0 Comments
UNITED STATES. Cousins ​​find and 'hunt' 5-meter python on property

UA man, who was quietly moving around his property in Zolfo Springs, Florida, USA, found a huge python on the ground. The snake, nearly five meters long, led the American to call for his cousin for help.

In statements to Fox13NewsAaron said he was “driving very close to her.” “I thought, ‘What a big snake!’ I had my mother with me and she said, “Well, go get her.”

Unconvinced, the man replied to the mother that if the reptile “caught” him, the woman would not be able to help him. It was then that he decided to call his relative, William.

After moments of fighting with the animal, Aaron, William and his son, Hunter, managed to stop him. “We measure it and put it down with the children next to us to get a rough idea [do tamanho]”William told the same post.” We run in these areas all the time and we have never encountered anything this great, ”he added.

The python, one of the largest ever found in this region, was 4.8 meters long and weighed 136 kilograms.

To find out what to do with the animal, the family called Snake Hunter Dusty Crum. After being examined, the specialist found 100 eggs inside.

Also read: Snakebites kill 15 people per hour around the world

Always be the first to know.
Fifth consecutive year Consumer Choice Award for the online press.
Download our free app.


Download google play

READ  US Senator urges operators to keep data on Capitol invaders | World

You May Also Like

Thiago Monteiro fights, but loses to Russia at Australian Open - sports

Thiago Monteiro fights, but loses to Russia at Australian Open – sports

The United States is helping Sudan repay its World Bank debt and receive new funding

UK surpasses four million cases since pandemic began

Samsung deve investir US$ 17 bilhões em nova fábrica nos Estados Unidos

Samsung is expected to invest $ 17 billion in a new plant in the United States

a 9.9% recession - Observer

a 9.9% recession – Observer

Google will pay for some information in UK, but paying for extracts in Australia crosses 'red line' | Average

Google will pay for some information in UK, but paying for extracts in Australia crosses ‘red line’ | Average

Take a look at the new private island of the Waldorf Astoria chain in the Maldives which has daily rates of R $ 440 thousand - Notes - Glamurama

Take a look at the new private island of the Waldorf Astoria chain in the Maldives which has daily rates of R $ 440 thousand – Notes – Glamurama

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *