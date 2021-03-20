UNITED STATES. Four leaders of the extremist group Proud Boys accused in the attack on the Capitol

A US federal court has accepted a lawsuit against four alleged Proud Boys leaders for conspiring to prevent confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the November election, which led to the riots and the invasion of the Capitol on January 6.

In total, more than 300 people have already been accused of being involved in the attack, killing five. So far, at least 19 leaders, members or associates of the group, considered neo-fascist, have been indicted in federal court for crimes related to the riots on the United States Capitol.







The latest charge suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent to Washington, with more than 60 users “participating” in an encrypted messaging channel for group members, created the day before the riots. According to the prosecution, Ethan Nordean of Washington, Joseph Biggs of Florida, Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania and Charles Donohoe of North Carolina conspired to incite members of the group to participate in a protest in Washington that day.

Nordean and Biggs were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. Now Rehl and Donohoe have been arrested by the FBI.

The four defendants are charged with conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College’s vote. Other charges include obstructing a formal process, obstructing law enforcement during civil unrest, and disorderly conduct.

Nordean, 30, was president of the Proud Boys group and a member of the National Council of Elders. Biggs, 37, describes himself as the organizer of the Proud Boys. Rehl, 35, and Donohoe, 33, are local chairmen of the far-right group.

Attack on the Capitol

The Proud Boys created the new channel “Boots on the Ground” on January 5, after police arrested the group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, in Washington. Tarrio was arrested on January 4 and charged with vandalizing a “Black Lives Matter” flag at a historic black church during a demonstration in December, after being ordered to stay out of the District of Columbia. Tarrio has not been charged with the riots, but the latest charge names him as president of the Proud Boys.

Donohoe feared encrypted communications could be “compromised” when police searched the group’s chairman’s phone number, according to the new charge. In an article published on January 4 on the newly created channel, Donohoe warned members that authorities could “monitor the gang’s accusations” and wrote: “Stop everything immediately,” the prosecution added. The day before the riots, Biggs posted on the channel that the group had a “plan” for the night before and the day of the invasion itself.



Nordean was accused of ordering members of the Proud Boys to split into groups and devised a “strategic plan” to invade the Capitol.

Some members of the extremist group gathered at the Washington monument around 10 a.m. on January 6 and marched to Capitol Hill before President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House. About two hours later, just before Congress called a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys members followed a crowd of people who broke down protective barriers and marched towards the Capitol, according to the prosecution. Several members of the group also entered the Capitol building itself after smashing windows and forcing doors open. At 3:38 p.m. Donohoe announced that he and others were "regrouping with a second force" when some of the invaders began to leave the Capitol, according to the prosecution. "It wasn't just a march. It was an incredible attack on our government institutions," Deputy US Attorney Jason McCullough said in a hearing this week.

It is recalled that five people died during the invasion of the Capitol. In the meantime, authorities have arrested several people accused of participating in the attack, some of whom had posted videos and photos on social media as the invasion unfolded.