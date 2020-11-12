Unlimited Google Photos will not be available for future Pixel phones

Yesterday’s news that Google Photos will lose free unlimited storage was a sensation, but the good news for Google Pixel owners is that they won’t miss out on that offer. Unfortunately, future pixels will not have the same luxuries.

As We explained yesterday, Google has confirmed that all pixel 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 devices will move forward with free Google Photo Storage. This is partly because some of those devices have lifetime warranties for free storage, which are often used in marketing for those devices. Google further explains A support page:

If you have a Pixel 5 device or earlier, your current backup quality options and benefits remain unchanged. Get high quality uploads and unlimited free storage from your Pixel 2-5 devices. However, after June 1, 2021, backed up photos and videos from other devices on the high device will start counting your Google Account storage.

This is not something you will hear in the future. Android Central It is reported that future Google Pixel smartphones will not be eligible for unlimited photo storage for pictures and videos. Instead, they pull from the same 15GB free or 100GB + charge pots just like the other smartphones out there.

In fact, it’s a bit surprising. It would have been easy for people to assume that this perk would be a factor in people buying pixel smartphones. After all, unlimited free storage is the biggest selling point, especially in a service like Google Photos.

