Unseen images from Ranveer Singh’s ‘Wedding’ Deepika Padukone Second Wedding Anniversary In Italy Wedding – Bollywood

Ranveer Singh The actor wanted a wife Deepika Padukone On their second wedding anniversary, it falls this year on Diwali. He shared the unseen pictures with him on Instagram with the sweet news for his “tenant (toy)”.

Sharing two romantic pictures from their Italian wedding, he said, “Souls are eternally intertwined. Second Year Congratulations Mary Guide ep Deepika Padukone. ”While Ranveer is seen in a floral white kurta-pajamas paired with a peach Nehru jacket, Deepika is seen standing with him in a white floral kurta-suridar, her side hair neatly tied in a ponytail. The pictures seem to have come from one of the pre-wedding activities.

Many of their friends and fans wished them a happy anniversary in the comments section. Ranveer’s 83 co-star Chirac Patil, son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, greeted them by saying “Wish you & Bobby a very happy anniversary”. Singer-actor Hardy Chandu, who appeared as cricketer Madan Lala in ’83, wrote, “Happy Anniversary Veere and Bobby.” Saqib Saleem, who plays cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the film, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at a multi-day, highly secured wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The two had been dating for about six years before falling out. The duo has been featured in one of three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films: Kolian Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen at 83. The film recounts India’s first Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer will be seen as Captain Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romy Dev.

The two spent their time together during the locked period as all the shoots were stopped in the middle of the corona virus infection. Speaking about the experience, Deepika said in an interview to journalist Rajiv Masand, “I have to say, she is the easiest person to live with in this situation. He sleeps for about 20 hours, which allows me time to do the things I want to do. For the four hours he is awake, we watch a movie, eat, and exercise. It was a real pleasure to be with him this time. No requests, no hassles, he is very easygoing. ”

