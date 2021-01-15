Home Top News Unusual shark attack in Australia leaves man in serious condition

Jan 15, 2021 0 Comments
UA man who swam in the Swan River in Australia on Wednesday morning is bitten by a shark in what is the species’ first attack on the river since 1969.

The victim, writes the international press, was rescued by kayakers and will have been attacked by a bull shark about 2/3 meters long.

Australian authorities need attack to take place in nature reserve Black wall Reach, Perth, and the man were then referred to Royal Perth Hospital in serious condition, with leg injuries.

The city of Perth, it should be noted, is known to have white sharks on its beaches, but the species has not been seen in the river for several years.

Attacks on the Swan River, which flows into the ocean in the port town of Fremantle, south of Perth, are typically unusual. The last attack was in 1969, and previous data reported the death of a swimmer in 1923, who was bitten in the legs.

Also read: Young man found dead in Nova Zealousandia. Suspected shark attack

