Updated Roda M1800b No Xbox Series XE1400b No PS5

Mortal Shell has received an upgraded version of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This version runs on 60 fps, which has been upgraded to PS4 and Xbox One.

The death shell update has not been around for some time. Our friends at Vijitech shared technical reviews for the PS5 and Xbox Series version, giving an overview of what to expect from this native port to Mortal Shell.

According to Viji Tech, the game runs on 1440b resolution on the PS5, while the Xbox Series X has a slightly higher 1800b resolution, which is dynamic. This also applies to the Xbox Series S, which has a similar range for dynamic resolution, but can only reach 1200p.

Considering that the game originally ran at 30 fps on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, the biggest update is the 60 fps. This leads to a better control response, which is important for a game like Mortal Shell.

The only resolution found on the PS5 is 2560 × 1440. The Xbox Series S uses a dynamic resolution of approximately 2304 × 1296 and the lowest native resolution is found to be approximately 2080 × 1170. Native resolution pixel counts at 2080 × 1170 seem to be common in the Xbox Series S. The Xbox Series X uses dynamic resolution with the highest native resolution detected at 3200 × 1800 and the lowest native resolution found to be approximately 2560 × 1440. X. On the Xbox Series X, a form of temporary reconstruction is used to increase the resolution to 3200 × 1800 when owning below this resolution. All three consoles offer a UI of 3840 × 2160.

This game offers a free update for those who already have it on the PS4 or Xbox One. As such, they are PS5 or Xbox Series X | S can be upgraded for free.

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X maintain a solid 60 fps, the Xbox Series S frames can be lost and typically average 50 to 60 fps. It’s even better than the Xbox One X, so it’s not bad at all.