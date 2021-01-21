Updates Huawei AppGallery for a better user experience

With more than 530 million users, the Hawaii App Gallery has come a long way to becoming an alternative to the Google Play Store. Huawei has been very active in its evolution, and has now announced a generic change that will allow users to provide a better user experience and greater ease in finding apps and games.

With a bold layout in the display of apps, Huawei, which can now be found in less steps, has updated the app gallery visually, thanks to improvements in displaying complementary digital content whenever we come to an application.

A new section of highlights was also introduced, where apps and games can be found, but articles, guides and analyzes, in the form of cards, are provided at the top of the screen. The “Campaigns and Offers” section then allows users to access the campaigns available from different partners. This includes offers in exchange for downloading or subscribing to applications or services Premium Free, or extra credits should be used in a particular game, making it a great way for developers to help users discover new features and applications.

Ana Lorena, Head of Marketing and Liaison, Hawaii CBG Portugal “Number of applications including applications Premium Our site is growing every day, and we want our customers to discover the richness of the content as soon as it becomes available. The new version of Huawei AppGallery allows users to easily browse all the content we have selected and to discover unexpected offers ”.

In line with Hawaii’s resolution to provide applications with local relevance to users, the new version of the Hawaii App Gallery contains content focused on local trends and needs selected by specialized publishers. These publishers will publish editorial content such as reviews and comments on apps and games that are most useful to users.

In some applications Premium Available on the Huawei AppGallery can highlight the global music streaming service Teaser, Call and message application Viber And leading urban movement application Movit.

The Hawaii App Gallery currently offers 18 different types of applications, including sports, social, entertainment, education, news and reading, photography and video, food and beverage, transportation, and shopping.

The new edition of the Hawaii App Gallery will be launched across Europe from today in selected countries.