Upgrading to Android 11 is already secure

On December 31, 2020, 4gnews warned that they should not install the update for Android 11 on Xiaomi Mi A11 smartphones. Unfortunately, the warning was delayed for some, but now we have visual messages

After installing the update – on the worst version – on the Xiaomi Mi A3, the smartphone is not rebooted. There have been a number of complaints on social networks and the official Siomi forum, mainly affecting users in Europe.

You can now upgrade your Xiaomi Mi A3 to Android 11

Official list of changes from Android 11 to Xiaomi Mi A3 – Change.

Fortunately, with the progress of the release Kismuchina, It is safe to install the update on this mobile device. Is in danger Stationary With build number 12.0.3.0.RFQMIXM, It is already distributed by Xiaomi in a package weighing 1.40 GB.

Obviously, there is a list of jobs Change Same thing, but pays special attention to the stability of the system. In addition, the Piece December 2020 security update with vulnerability corrections.

The patch update took about five days to reach users and is now being released gradually and in stages. So when the update notification that is available on your Xiaomi phone comes, you can actually install it.

Affected smartphones are repaired for free in Portugal

Smartphone O Xiaomi Mi A3, M Azul.

4gnews As recently announced, Xiaomi offers repairs to damaged units in major global markets. In addition, when questioned by 4gnews, Xiaomi’s representation in Portugal made it clear that customers have the right to the same functionality here.

Therefore, for Portuguese users affected by the upgrade of the Xiaomi Mi A3, the repair is free. The official repairman is Damet, which has physical facilities in Porto and Lisbon, but receives units from across the country.

Note that only Xiaomi Mi A3 units are covered by valid IMEIs – i.e. purchased in Europe. If you have a unit in these situations, we advise the user to go to or Contact Me Store Portugal.

