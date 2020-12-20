Urcit meteor shower at 2020 peaks around the winter solstice

This small meteor shower is actually seen across the sky at five to 10 meteors per hour from the Northern Hemisphere.

On the evening of December 21st the Urchits peak, which lasts until the early morning of December 22nd. The moon is 50% full. This, combined with the mostly cloudy winter nights of December, may obscure your view of this little rain.

If you want a better view of the rain, wait until the moon sets at 12:30 a.m. on December 22nd, NASA said. Then look at the sky for about an hour.

The meteor shower is formed from the Ursa Minor galaxy known as the Little Tipper, but the meteorite is visible throughout the sky.