US Asian allies Japan, South Korea and China strengthen ties despite concerns

Nov 03, 2020 0 Comments

The ROK-US allies, Japan and South Korea, continue to invest in close ties with China despite geopolitical concerns over the specific position China is advocating in an era of fierce competition for powers in the Asia Pacific region.

The emerging strategies of Tokyo and Seoul emerge as Washington demands the international community to confront the People’s Republic. Tuesday’s voting policy as president Donald Trump Confront the former vice president Joe Biden For national elections.

The White House urges countries to reconsider relations with China, but people in the region don’t see confrontation as an option.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “China is the second largest economy in the world, and Japan-China relations are one of the most important bilateral relations for Japan.” Newsweek.

“There are a number of concerns between Japan and China, but we will continue to insist on what Japan has to argue, resolve each issue, and take advantage of high-level talks and visits opportunities to strongly urge a positive response from China.”

Officially in the case of the Republic of Korea, relations with China have changed much more since they established modern diplomatic relations 28 years ago.

“The Republic of Korea (Korea) and the People’s Republic of China (China) will establish diplomatic relations in August 1992 to end the history of separation for half a century, resume historical exchanges that have lasted for thousands of years, and build friendly and cooperative relations for the future. “The Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Newsweek.

However, both recognize serious challenges in dealing with China.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang is waving his hand after a joint press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Moon Jae-in (left) at the 8th Korea-China-Japan Trilateral Summit on December 24, 2019 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, southwestern China. China has hosted leaders from neighboring countries vying with South Korea and Japan to exert diplomatic power with the two major US military allies in Asia and seek regional unification on how to deal with a nuclear-armed North Korea. Republic of Korea.
WANG ZHAO/AFP/Getty Images

China and Japan have been trapped in territorial disputes over the Pinnacle Islands in the East China Sea for decades. Known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan and the Diaowi Islands in China, this unmanned land formation fell under Japanese rule at the end of the 19th century.

China says that the island has historically been part of China, and must be returned along with other occupied territories that Japan conceded after defeat in World War II. Instead, the victorious U.S. captured the island shortly after the conflict and returned control to Japan in the 1970s.

Ignoring Japan’s claims Record number of Chinese ships Said on and off the island, urging the Japanese Coast Guard to respond.

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “It is very regrettable that Chinese government ships continued to sail around Japan and invaded Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands.” Newsweek. “We have repeatedly raised strong protests against these activities in China through diplomatic channels.”

The Ministry of Defense pledged to exert binding power while protecting the territory covered by the treaty requiring US military response in the event of an attack.

“Japan continues to deal with the situation with a calm and determined attitude, with a firm determination to protect Japan’s territory, seas and airspace.

However, China continues to assert its right to patrol conflict areas.