US blocks Venezuelan opposition MP from entering country – 02/25/2021

US authorities have prevented a Venezuelan MP, a member of the new parliament controlled by Chavismo and which Washington does not recognize, from entering the country, the lawmaker himself said on Thursday.

Evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci is one of the opposition members of the National Assembly elected on December 6, after dissociating himself from the boycott that Juan Guaidó led against the legislative election with the support of the United States.

Washington recognizes Guaidó as the president in charge of Venezuela.

The MP was detained at Miami airport on Tuesday for about 15 hours, then boarded a flight to the Dominican Republic to connect with his country.

“I did not try to enter as a deputy, as a politician, but as an ordinary person, in response to invitations extended to me by multilateral organizations for humanitarian aid programs for the Venezuela, “the parliamentarian told AFP from his home in Valencia (central Venezuela).

“It is an affront. The United States, as a country of law, cannot afford these abuses,” he added.

Bertucci claims that federal agents accused him of being “an agent of the government” of Nicolás Maduro, whom Washington considers a “dictator”. “It was a hostile interrogation and I was offended,” he said.

The deputy arrived at Miami Airport at 5:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Brasilia time) and remained there until 8:30 a.m. the next day (10:30 a.m. Brasilia time).

His family, who accompanied him, were also detained, but were eventually allowed to enter the United States. The lawmaker guaranteed that he was not using a diplomatic passport and had had a US visa for over 20 years.

“I was locked in a kind of dungeon (for three hours) without committing any type of crime other than trying to enter the United States to do humanitarian aid plumbing meetings,” he said. he said, before guaranteeing that he would seek to contact the State Department. American.

Bertucci, who faced Maduro as a presidential candidate in 2018 and claims to be part of a “non-radical” opposition, gave no details of the organizations he would meet on American soil.

Without the recognition of the United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries and deemed fraudulent by most of the opposition, the December 6 elections gave the dissenting opposition only 21 seats out of 277 in the Venezuelan Parliament. The rest went to the Maduro government coalition.

U.S. immigration officials have yet to respond to AFP’s request for comment.