US Coronavirus: Some college students stay home as local leaders try to control the spread of Covid-19.

“We don’t have a choice,” said Pastor Kenneth Seekad, President of Providence College, “We don’t have a choice. “If we don’t succeed, there will be no other alternative than closing the campus for the rest of the fall semester.”

The university has moved to distance learning for at least a week, Sicard said Thursday. Indoor and outdoor gatherings and travel to bars, restaurants and nearby businesses are not permitted. All students residing on campus will be tested for Covid-19, and students residing off-campus will not be able to leave the apartment.

The violation will result in “immediate temporary suspension,” the president said.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, the number of Providence College students who tested positive by Friday evening had risen to 120 in three days.

