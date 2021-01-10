US critics vote for Vitalina Varela as fourth best foreign language film – Observer

Point Pedro Costa’s “Vitalina Varela” was selected by the National Film Critics Association of America as the fourth best foreign language of the year, the organization announced this Saturday.

The announcement was made by Alexander Nanov, Brazilian “Bagurao”, Kleber Mendona Filho and Juliano Tornelles, and the Russian “Beanpole” by Contemir Balakov, who placed the “Vitalina Varela” behind the Romanian “alliance”. The company’s Twitter account after the 55th annual awards meeting.

According to the poll, “Joint” got 38 points, “Bagurao” and “Beanpole” got 36 points ‘X Aquo’, with 32 points “Vitalina Varela”.

Pedro Costa’s film ranked third in the Best Cinematography category, surpassing photography director Leonardo Simez by James Richards (from Nomland) and Shapiro Kirschner (from Lovers Rock).

“Nomlandland ”, Written by Close Zhao, was a big winner at these awards, winning the categories of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress, thanks to Francis McDormand.

According to the Association of Critics, the process was conducted by a weighted voting system, in which participants voted in their three exams for each category (three points for the first exam, two points for the second exam and one for the third). “The candidate with the most points and who wins the most ballots”, the community explained.

The Portuguese nominee for the Oscar for Best International Film, “Vitalina Varela” made her world debut at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in August 2019, where she won major awards: the Golden Leopard and the Leopard for Best Female Feature.

Since then, it has been screened at several international film festivals and won numerous awards, in addition to appearing on several lists of this year’s best. The special release Variety put him on the list of nominees for the Oscars for Best International Film 19 days ago.

Pedro met Costa Vitalina Varela while directing “Cavalo Dinhero”, finished adding a portion of his story to the narrative and gave him prominence in the next film.

The story centers on a Cape Verdean woman who arrives in Portugal three years after her husband’s death, waiting 25 years for a plane ticket.

In Locarno, Pedro Costa explained that films about the Cape Verdean community are not documentaries: “We make a little more epic” based on a relationship that has been around for 25 years.

“I am just talking about people living in oblivion today, sleeping on the streets and being tortured. Cinema can protect them and, in a way, avenge this part of the situation because it can be shown anywhere, ”he said.