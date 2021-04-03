US ‘Hopes’ It Can Work With China To Tackle Climate Emergency, Says Kerry | Global warming

U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry said the country hopes it can work with China to tackle climate change, despite longstanding disagreements that have affected bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Our hope is that we will be able to deal with China, yes,” said Kerry during a visit to the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday (3).

“President Biden has been clear and I have also made it clear: none of the other issues we have with China – and they exist – will be held hostage or involved in a trade for what we need to do for the climate. ”

Relations between China and the United States have been strained in recent years by disagreements over trade deals, China’s treatment of Uyghurs and also over Chinese actions in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

China pledged to become carbon neutral by 2060, and the government of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new emissions reduction target at a global climate summit on April 22.

This Sunday (4), Kerry will participate in meetings in Abu Dhabi on the planet’s climate and projects for the Middle East and North Africa. The United Arab Emirates said the dialogue will focus on national and regional preparations ahead of the United Nations (UN) climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for November.

Kerry also said the countries would discuss the reduce dependence on coal and also how to "increase ambitions" in relation to climate change before the United Nations conference.