US signals willingness to resume nuclear deal negotiations with Iran | World

The United States is ready to discuss with Iran the respect of the agreement which aims to prevent the development of nuclear weapons in the Middle East country, said the US Secretary of State, Antony blink , to the European allies this Thursday (18).

The governments of the United Kingdom, France and Germany celebrated, in a joint statement, President Joe Biden’s initiative to show his intentions to return to diplomatic talks and negotiations between the United States and Iran.

“Secretary Blinken reiterated that (…) if Iran strictly resumes its commitments under the JCPOA, the United States will do the same,” the joint note said.

After talks in Paris, which Blinken took part in via video, European countries said they shared the objective of bringing Iran back to full compliance with the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Global Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Axis E3 [países europeus] and the United States affirmed their common objective of bringing Iran back to full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, ”they said in a statement.

“In this context, the E3 and the United States ask Iran not to take new measures, in particular as regards the suspension of the additional protocol and the limitations of controls by the International Energy Agency atomic in Iran, “the joint statement follows.

Iran began violating the agreement in 2019, in a clear response to the departure of the United States under then-President Donald Trump. International observers warn Iran has ramped up violations of the agreement in recent months.

Tehran has established, by the next week, that Biden will start to cancel sanctions imposed by Trump, or will do so ban inspections of UN nuclear agencies. It would be the country’s biggest step against the pact so far.