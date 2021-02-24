US submits candidacy to return to UN Human Rights Council

“I am pleased to announce that the United States will seek a seat on the Human Rights Council for the period 2022-2024,” said Blinken, during a video conference at this United Nations body.

“We humbly ask all United Nations member states to support our desire to regain a place in this institution,” he added.

The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would abandon the institution, which is the UN’s supreme human rights body, accusing it of hypocrisy and harming Israel.

“The United States places democracy and human rights at the center of its foreign policy because they are essential for peace and stability,” Blinken said.

“This link is rooted in our own experience of a flawed democracy and often does not match our own ideals, but which always tries to make us a more united, more respectful and freer country,” he said. in statements that contrast with the position taken. by his predecessor, Mike Pompeo.

If Blinken praised the usefulness of the Council and underlined its importance, in particular to quickly draw attention to crises, the American diplomat advised members of the body to rethink its functioning.

“We encourage the Human Rights Council to examine its functioning, including the disproportionate attention given to Israel,” he warned, suggesting to treat Israel and the Palestinian territories like any other country.

Furthermore, he argued, countries “which have a bad reputation for human rights should not be members of this Council”.

China, Russia, but also Venezuela, Cuba, Cameroon, Eritrea and the Philippines are regularly criticized by human rights organizations and other countries for the way they treat their citizens. .

Blinken specifically criticized Russia for its treatment of those who oppose the Kremlin, citing Alexei Navalny, but also denounced Beijing’s “atrocities” in the Xinjiang region and the situation in Hong Kong.

The head of foreign affairs of the United States also recalled that the United States marked its return to the Human Rights Council by condemning the coup d’état in Myanmar (ex-Burma).

The former US president’s strategy of leaving the US presidency “empty” – due to a visceral distrust of multilateralism – created a vacuum in the Human Rights Council, but also in the World Health Organization, for example – which was quickly occupied with Chinese and Russian diplomacy.

The Human Rights Council has 47 full members elected by a majority of states to the United Nations General Assembly for a three-year term, while the other countries retain observer status.

The United States is the only permanent member of the United Nations Security Council without a seat in the current session of the Human Rights Council, which began this week.