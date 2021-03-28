Home Top News USA, Greece rejoice in private match win

Mar 29, 2021 0 Comments
They defeated Northern Ireland and Honduras respectively.

The selection of the United States and Greece won this Sunday, by the same result, 2-1, the counterparts of Northern Ireland and Honduras, respectively, in private matches in preparation for the 2022 World Cup.

The North American team’s victory in Belfast began to be built in half an hour by the young Giovanni Reyna, 18, son of the legendary Cláudio Reyna, who has a Portuguese passport because his paternal grandmother, Maria Silva , is Portuguese, and currently plays for Germans Borussia Dortmund.

In the second half, the Americans extended the advantage, in the 59th minute, by the English midfielder of Chelsea Christian Pulisic, at the penalty spot, and the Irish only reduced towards the end, in the 88th, by Niall McGinn, Aberdeen midfielder.

Northern Ireland are in Group C of the European qualifying zone for the 2022 World Cup, after initially being beaten by Italy, in Parma, 2-0, with the Italians sharing the lead with Switzerland, both with three points, after the other three. teams, Lithuania (not yet released), Bulgaria and Northern Ireland with zero points.

In another warm-up match, Greece received and won the Honduran national team 2-1, thanks to a “recall” from Dutch striker Willem II Vangelis Pavlidis, respectively at 14 and 59 minutes, the latter to cancel the 1 -1 of the Hondurans, at minute 41, by Diego Rodriguez.

Benfica goalkeeper Odysseias Vlachodimos, who started the draw against Spain, has not left the “bench” this time, leaving Panathinaikos goalkeeper Sathratis Dioudis with the responsibility of defending the Hellenic networks.

Greece are in Group B in the European qualifying zone for the 2022 World Cup and came as a surprise in their debut by drawing Spain 1-1 in Granada.

Spain leads the group with four points (2 games), followed by Sweden, with three (one game), Greece, with one (one game), Kosovo (zero games) and Georgia, both without any goal.

