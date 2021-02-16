USA: The Struggle for Freedom on Netflix

In the coming days, Netflix will launch its new documentary series on the Brazilian list. USA: Fight for Freedom Presented by Will Smith and has many guest appearances. Well, here’s all we know about the series in streaming.

Plot America: The Struggle for Freedom

America: The Struggle for Freedom This is a series that addresses the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution. The most enduring milestone of democracy, it was created in 1868 and guarantees freedom and equal protection for all. With an innovative story, the series brings in many public figures.

Thus, they give life to speeches written by the most radical defenders and opponents of the Fourteenth Amendment. Among them, Frederick Douglas, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson. Together, they join the pool of contemporary thought leaders and experts.

Thus, America: The Struggle for Freedom It is an important journey in American history that encourages audiences to question what America really means.

The documentary will be screened on Netflix on February 17.

Cast and production

Issued by Will Smith, The documentary has great actors. Among them, Samuel L. Jackson, Mahershala Ali, Yara Shahidi, Point Pedro Pascal, Randall Park e Diane Lane.

Kenny Leone Considers the direction of the documentary. In turn, the scripts are responsible Rob Impriano, Sasha Stewart and Tom Yellin.

Will Smith as a presenter

America: The Struggle for Freedome Will Smith is bringing in as chief editor. In an interview with Collider, the actor said: ‘I have time to present this documentary. We live in unprecedented days as a community, a nation and a human family. I believe in fostering personal and historical understanding of the flames of compassion and the much-needed healing.

I believe that a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is an important starting point‘. Check out the trailer America: The Struggle for Freedom.

You will definitely like:

> Proud Mary Netflix | Meet the thriller movie

In fact, be sure to follow it Streamings Brazil. After all, you don’t miss anything here Netflix.