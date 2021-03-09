User can disable audio viewing on WhatsApp

The new feature is already valid for users of the messaging app on iOS.

Now WhatsApp users have the option to disable the audio display in the app, when the microphone icon turns blue. The operation has already been carried out with SMS.

This functionality is already valid for users of WhatsApp on iOS, and may be enabled when user message reading authentication is disabled. Now, just like the “seen” icon in text messages, the audio microphone is also gray.

By doing so, it prevents the recipient from hearing the voice message of others and acts as an extension of an existing resource.

To disable the display of audios on WhatsApp, the user has to go to the application settings located in the menu, which are the three dots at the top of the screen. Then, you can click on “Account”, select the “Privacy” option and tap “Read confirmation”. Finally, disable the option.

But, just like text messages, those who choose to disable the audio display do not know if anyone else has heard your voice message.

This is not the first time the messaging application has adapted to a new form of communication. WhatsApp recently unveiled the use of computer voice and video calls.

In addition, the application recently released it New Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Some of the changes are related to describing the use of user data and adding more communication alternatives with companies.

Other things remain the same, such as the privacy and security aspect of private conversations. The app does not hold users’ personal records and they can choose whether or not to share their phone numbers with companies.

